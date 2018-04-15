Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Occluded ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #135

Occluded Valley, Banff National Park, Icefields Parkway, Rocky Mountains, Alberta, Canada
Oh the grandiosity
Of mountain ranges
Under cloudless skies

Though here demurred
Occluding smoke
Smothers valley’s depth and scale

Still, upon a closer look
The trees, a ridge
A jagged line

And then another
Slight serrated edge
The third and fourth both smoother still

So scale restored
I can imagine depth, at least
As this choking smoke occludes my breath

Occluded
Banff National Park
Icefields Parkway
Rocky Mountains
Alberta, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017

Last week we got the blues with Aqua & Azure. This week, let's try not to get Occluded.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or an image
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

