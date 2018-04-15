Occluded ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #135



Of mountain ranges

Occluding smoke

Smothers valley’s depth and scale Still, upon a closer look

The trees, a ridge

A jagged line And then another

Slight serrated edge

The third and fourth both smoother still So scale restored

I can imagine depth, at least

As this choking smoke occludes my breath



Banff National Park

Icefields Parkway

Rocky Mountains

