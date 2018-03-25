Twilight ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #132

Upon the farther shore
Warm lights rise
In the encroaching night
I wonder at the lives
Lived in the glow
Which to me
Seems just a dot
Reflected
Off a still sea
Howe Sound
From the Sea to Sky Highway
Near Lions Bay
British Columbia, Canada
Last week we took our Time. This week, let’s explore the cusp of night, Twilight. Or find something else to inspire your creativity in this photograph of lights rising out of the failing twilight on Howe Sound, British Columbia, Canada.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or an image
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #131 was Time, along with this Hindu woman gazing on a candle, floating on the Ganges River in Varanasi, India.
Six Time travellers this week. Thanks everyone!
