Time ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #131



Stop/maybe don’t stop

Make up my mind

Wavering on this indecision

Irresolute at the crossroads

Considering east and west

North and south

All avenues open

None being taken

With nowhere to go

And all day to get there

I am not going

Held fast

As time

Steadfast

Moves on

Frozen in Time

Fast Frames

Denman & Nelson

West End

Vancouver

British Columbia, Canada, last night, 2018

Denman & Nelson
West End
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, last night, 2018

