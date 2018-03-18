Time ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #131

Stop/maybe don’t stop
Make up my mind
Wavering on this indecision
Irresolute at the crossroads
Considering east and west
North and south
All avenues open
None being taken
With nowhere to go
And all day to get there
I am not going
Anywhere
Thus I
Held fast
As time
Steadfast
Moves on
Fast Frames
Denman & Nelson
West End
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, last night, 2018
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or an image
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #130 was Moments, along with this Hindu woman gazing on a candle, floating on the Ganges River in Varanasi, India.
Seven memorable Moments this week. Thanks everyone!
