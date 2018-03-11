Moments ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #130

A moment before
A moment after
Each with their own tenor
Their own flavour
Their own meaning
There is the overall
The changing times
The recollected meaning
Of a moment
Made up of moments
All part of another
Moment
I choose the moment
Within moments
To define a moment
Even the briefest moment
Never remains
The same moment
I am in the present
Remember the past
Look to the future
Which leads to questions
About this moment
Recorded for eternity
Have I captured an angel?
Or captured a pose?
I will never be quite sure.
Must one
Exclude
The other?
Not that it matters
In one moment
She was an angel
And remains so, to me
Ganges River
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh, India
Taken during travels, 2017
More about this moment posted as The Angel.
Last week we were explored our Imagination. This week, let's reflect upon a Moment. Or find something else to inspire your creativity in this photograph of a divine moment on the Ganges River, in Varanasi, India.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words.
