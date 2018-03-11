Moments ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #130

There is a momentA moment beforeA moment after

Each with their own tenor

Their own flavour

Their own meaning

There is the overall

The changing times

The recollected meaning

Of a moment

Made up of moments

All part of another

Moment

I choose the moment

Within moments

To define a moment

Even the briefest moment

Never remains

The same moment

I am in the present

Remember the past

Look to the future

Which leads to questions

About this moment

Recorded for eternity

Have I captured an angel?

Or captured a pose?

I will never be quite sure.

Must one

Exclude

The other?

Not that it matters

In one moment

She was an angel

And remains so, to me