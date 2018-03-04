Imagination ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #129



I saw a monster on my bed

But just a towel

In a jumble

A child’s mind

Trying to make sense In the dimnessI saw a monster on my bedBut just a towelIn a jumbleA child’s mindTrying to make sense In reflections

I see a dragon breathing fire

But just a building

With a light on

Like the child

Imagination still at play Should the day come

When I see only what’s there

No monsters, no dragons

Which I playfully must slay

How sad I will be

In a world so plain and grey

New Brighton Park

Burrard Inlet

Vancouver

British Columbia, Canada, 2015