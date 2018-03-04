Imagination ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #129

I saw a monster on my bed
But just a towel
In a jumble
A child’s mind
Trying to make sense
In reflections
I see a dragon breathing fire
But just a building
With a light on
Like the child
Imagination still at play
Should the day come
When I see only what’s there
No monsters, no dragons
Which I playfully must slay
How sad I will be
In a world so plain and grey
New Brighton Park
Burrard Inlet
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2015
More about this image @ Seeking Dragons.
Last week we were fast Frozen. This week, let’s see what our Imagination yields. Or find something else to inspire your creativity in this inverted photograph of the reflection of an industrial shipping structure, on Burrard Inlet, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or an image
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
