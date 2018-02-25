Frozen ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #128

The ripples of change
Become frozen
Caught in time
Like the waves
Lapping up on the fringe
Of a freezing lake
And I am the ship
Caught in arctic ice
Waiting out the season
Hoping for the sea to open
Or find the wherewithal
To throw the engines into reverse
Back out of the pocket
And have another go at breaking through
Rainbow Beach
Alta Lake
Whistler
British Columbia, Canada, 2016
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or an image
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
