Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Blemish ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #127

Rainbow Sky, Near Lions Bay, Howe Sound, Sea to Sky Highway, British Columbia, Canada
Vibrant rainbow spans the sky
Colours smooth (though lacking green)
Broken only by small clouds
Blemish on a model’s cheek
Mirrors ferry, homeward bound

Rainbow Sky
Near Lion’s Bay
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2018
Last week we plumbed our Depth. This week, let’s contemplate Blemishes. Or find something else to inspire your creativity in this photograph of a rainbow sunset falling beyond Howe Sound, British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or an image
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

Last week’s challenge: Depth
Depth, Howe Sound, From Britannia Beach, British Columbia, Canada
Challenge #126 ~ Depth

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #126 was Depth, along with this photograph of sunset falling beyond Howe Sound .

Four bloggers shared their Depth this week. Thanks everyone! (And a grateful welcome to Does Writing Excuse Watching?.) =)

