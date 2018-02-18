Blemish ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #127

Vibrant rainbow spans the sky

Colours smooth (though lacking green)

Broken only by small clouds

Blemish on a model’s cheek

Mirrors ferry, homeward bound

Rainbow Sky

Near Lion’s Bay

Howe Sound

Sea to Sky Highway

British Columbia, Canada, 2018

Last week we plumbed our Depth . This week, let’s contemplate. Or find something else to inspire your creativity in this photograph of a rainbow sunset falling beyond Howe Sound, British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

