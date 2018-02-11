Depth ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #126

Plummet through the layers
Finding comfort
In the silent saturation
Of unknowns
To be discovered
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
From Britannia Beach
British Columbia, Canada
Taken today, 2018
Today, I am delighted to be your tour-guide, because Howe Sound provided a spectacular sunset.
Last week we sought out our Shadow. This week, let’s explore the Depths. Or find something else to inspire your creativity in this photograph of sunset falling behind the Islands of Howe Sound, British Columbia, Canada.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or an image
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #125 was Shadow, along with this photograph of a lone figure waiting for a train in the shadowy platform seen from the Delhi to Agra express train in Uttar Pradesh, India.
Five bloggers shared their Shadow this week. Thanks everyone! (And welcome Desiree!) =)
