Shadow ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #125

For the one Which never arrived on time And for the one Which would never arrive

Cast by the weak glow Of a wan sun Frustrated by the dull grey Of the everyday

This was no morning mist or fog which dogged the sun, but literally the dull grey of the every day in Northern India, for the entire month I spent there. The air smelled a little of campfire smoke. Appropriate since it was cooking and heating fires (typically using cow dung for fuel) along with seasonal agricultural burn-back which filled the air with the pall of smoke. Taken from the Delhi to Agra Express as it hurtled through the station. So,

a shadow in time in that sense, as well.

Last week we sought out Wisdom. This week, let’s explore our Shadow. Or find something else to inspire your creativity in this photograph of people waiting on a train platform, taken as I passed through on the Delhi to Agra train.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or an image

You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created

Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.