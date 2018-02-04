Shadow ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #125

A shadow in time
Cast by the weak glow
Of a wan sun
Frustrated by the dull grey
Of the everyday
He stood apart
Waiting for trains
For the one
Which never arrived on time
And for the one
Which would never arrive
Random train station
From the Delhi to Agra train
Uttar Pradesh, India
Taken during travels, 2017
Taken from the Delhi to Agra Express as it hurtled through the station. So,
a shadow in time in that sense, as well.
Last week we sought out Wisdom. This week, let’s explore our Shadow. Or find something else to inspire your creativity in this photograph of people waiting on a train platform, taken as I passed through on the Delhi to Agra train.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or an image
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
