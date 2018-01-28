Detail, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Wisdom ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #124

Broom & Detritus, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India
A broom
To sweep away
The detritus

Of wisdoms found
And wisdoms lost
Wisdoms over-written

Time-worn wisdoms
Worn out
Worn down
Worn through and through

Worn like a cloak
Like a shield
Or wielded
Like a sword

Bon mots
Of thought

Here collected
Erased
Memorized
Forgotten

Fragments of
Fragmentation

Misjudged
Misunderstood
Misapprehended
Mistaken

The nattering
Incessant
Of those
Who tell
But do not ask
Themselves

And should not
     Yes
     There’s the rub
Instead be
Silent

Who am I?

This wall
Has no wisdom
For me

Words
They clutter up
My consciousness

Lead me astray
Turn me away
From where I find
The one true I
Deep inside

I breathe
Let go

In quiet mind
At the core
Of silence find
The I that is not I
But All
And One

That is all
I need to know
This simple wisdom

All are One

What more is there
To ask?

Who am I?
Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh, India

Taken during travels, 2017

For yesterday’s WordPress Daily Prompt which was “Inscrutable“.

Last week we went high contrast with Silhouette. This week, let’s consider Wisdom. Or find something else to inspire your creativity in this photograph of a weathered wall of wisdoms along the sacred Ganges River in Varanasi, India.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

