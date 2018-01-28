Wisdom ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #124

A broomTo sweep awayThe detritus

Of wisdoms found

And wisdoms lost

Wisdoms over-written

Time-worn wisdoms

Worn out

Worn down

Worn through and through

Worn like a cloak

Like a shield

Or wielded

Like a sword

Bon mots

Of thought

Here collected

Erased

Memorized

Forgotten

Fragments of

Fragmentation

Misjudged

Misunderstood

Misapprehended

Mistaken

The nattering

Incessant

Of those

Who tell

But do not ask

Themselves

And should not

Yes

There’s the rub

Instead be

Silent

Who am I?

This wall

Has no wisdom

For me

Words

They clutter up

My consciousness

Lead me astray

Turn me away

From where I find

The one true I

Deep inside

I breathe

Let go

In quiet mind

At the core

Of silence find

The I that is not I

But All

And One

That is all

I need to know

This simple wisdom

All are One

What more is there

To ask?