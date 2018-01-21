Silhouette ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #123

Silent silhouettes
Animate without the subtlety of gesture
Barely beings
Tottering along
A knife’s edge horizon
Three lives there
Faceless beneath the clouds
Unknown
Unknowable
But for outlines
Against the sky
One drops off the world
Lost forever
To anonymity
But for the unnamed character
Forming in the theatre
Of my mind
Frank Island
Chesterman Beach
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017
Last week we adventured in the Weather. This week, let’s turn up the contrast with Silhouette. Or find something else to inspire your creativity in this photograph of anonymous figures dawdling along Tofino’s rocky horizon, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or an image
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
Four bloggers braved the Weather and offered five posts this week. Thanks everyone! (Way to go, Christy!) =)
- Weathered, by Dancing Echoes
- That Winter Minx, by Dancing Echoes
- Weather, by WoollyMuses
- Summer Weather, by Calm and Chaos
- Weather’s Works, by Mellow Curmudgeon
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.