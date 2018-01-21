Silhouette ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #123

One drops off the world Lost forever To anonymity But for the unnamed character Forming in the theatre Of my mind

Three lives there Faceless beneath the clouds Unknown Unknowable But for outlines Against the sky

Three figures teeter on distant rockSilent silhouettesAnimate without the subtlety of gestureBarely beingsTottering alongA knife’s edge horizon

Last week we adventured in the Weather. This week, let’s turn up the contrast with Silhouette. Or find something else to inspire your creativity in this photograph of anonymous figures dawdling along Tofino’s rocky horizon, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or an image

You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created

Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.