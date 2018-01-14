Weather ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #122

The hardened shore
In answer to
The winter storms
Here life conforms
To wind and sea
Which cleaves the stone
With crushing wave
In the light
Of broken skies
Indigo and emerald
The amber sun
But here the brush
Of stormy grey
Laid down the scene
This weathered shore
Frank’s Island
Chesterman Beac
Tofino
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017
Last week we ventured on a Crossing. This week, let’s enjoy the Weather. Or find something else to inspire your creativity in this photograph of the storm hardened shoreline of Tofino, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or an image
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #121 was Crossing, along with this photograph of tiny human figure beneath an expanse of clouds on the vast sands of Chesterman Beach, Tofino, British Columbia, Canada.
Six awesome bloggers made the Crossing this week! Thanks everyone! =)
