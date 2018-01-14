Weather ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #122



The hardened shore

In answer to

The winter storms Broken sleekThe hardened shoreIn answer toThe winter storms Here life conforms

To wind and sea

Which cleaves the stone

With crushing wave In the light

Of broken skies

Indigo and emerald

The amber sun But here the brush

Of stormy grey

Laid down the scene

This weathered shore



Frank’s Island

Chesterman Beac

Tofino

Vancouver Island

British Columbia, Canada WeatheredFrank’s IslandChesterman BeacTofinoVancouver IslandBritish Columbia, Canada Taken during travels, 2017

This post is also a response to this week’s WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge which is “ Weathered “. Last week we ventured on a Crossing. This week, let’s enjoy the Weather. Or find something else to inspire your creativity in this photograph of the storm hardened shoreline of Tofino, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays. Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better. To participate: Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or an image

You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created

Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also: Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #121 was Crossing, along with this photograph of tiny human figure beneath an expanse of clouds on the vast sands of Chesterman Beach, Tofino, British Columbia, Canada.

Six awesome bloggers made the Crossing this week! Thanks everyone! =)

View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.