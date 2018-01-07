Crossing ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #121



Sky and sea a dusky amber

In place and time Crossing From what was

To what will be From the holding on

Returning

To the letting go



Queen of Cowichan

BC Ferries

Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay

Georgia Strait

Crossing. Or find something else to inspire your creativity in this photograph of a tug and barge crossing Georgia Strait late into sunset, British Columbia, Canada. The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays. Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better. To participate: Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or an image

You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created

Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also: Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

