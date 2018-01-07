Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Crossing ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #121

Sunset Crossing, BC Ferries, Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay, Strait of Georgia, British Columbia, Canada
The afterglow of stormy weather
Sky and sea a dusky amber
Water gently rippled

A deep breath
In place and time

Crossing

From what was
To what will be

From the holding on
Returning
To the letting go

Afterglow
Queen of Cowichan
BC Ferries
Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay
Georgia Strait
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017

Last week we took in a deep breath of Atmosphere. This week, let’s take a Crossing. Or find something else to inspire your creativity in this photograph of a tug and barge crossing Georgia Strait late into sunset, British Columbia, Canada.

