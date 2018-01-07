Crossing ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #121

Sky and sea a dusky amber
Water gently rippled
A deep breath
In place and time
Crossing
From what was
To what will be
From the holding on
Returning
To the letting go
Queen of Cowichan
BC Ferries
Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay
Georgia Strait
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or an image
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Place the challenge’s Pic (if you use it for inspiration) and Word prominently in your post
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #120 was Atmosphere, along with this photograph of tiny human figure beneath an expanse of clouds on the vast sands of Chesterman Beach, Tofino, British Columbia, Canada.
Four bloggers breathed in the Atmosphere this week, and one took an extra breath! ;). Thanks everyone! =)
- Glass, by Dancing Echoes
- Atmosphere, by Dancing Echoes
- Atmosphere, by WoollyMuses
- Fortuity or Design, by Stuff and what if…
- Fetch: Starting Fires in the Atmosphere, by Do the Flash
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.