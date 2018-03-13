It tastes like despairThe airLike defeat and despairThe charged atmosphereAlive after the monthsOf dead, dry heat

Thunder rolls

Across the parchment plains

Rain is coming

Too late

And far too much

What little soil remains

After wind storms

And dust clouds

Carried the best of it

Off to the East

Will wash away

Rivulets cutting small canyons

Deep into the earth

The Assiniboine

Will run high

High and brown

And it’ll hit Winnipeg

Hard

I almost feel sorry for them

Even apologetic

Because my farm

The land worked by my family

For generations

Will be filling their homes