It tastes like despair
The air
Like defeat and despair
The charged atmosphere
Alive after the months
Of dead, dry heat
Thunder rolls
Rain is coming
What little soil remains
The Assiniboine
I almost feel sorry for them
The air
Like defeat and despair
The charged atmosphere
Alive after the months
Of dead, dry heat
Thunder rolls
Across the parchment plains
Rain is coming
Too late
And far too much
What little soil remains
After wind storms
And dust clouds
Carried the best of it
Off to the East
Will wash away
Rivulets cutting small canyons
Deep into the earth
The Assiniboine
Will run high
High and brown
And it’ll hit Winnipeg
Hard
I almost feel sorry for them
Even apologetic
Because my farm
The land worked by my family
For generations
Will be filling their homes
Storm Clouds
Rocky Mountains
Trans Canada Highway
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017