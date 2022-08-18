The Changing Sky

From a high vantage

Late in the afternoon

Or is this early evening?

An in-between of light and tone

Like my mood

I scan the roads

Which took me here

Now and in the past

And again perhaps

In some near or distant future

Far below

Moving slowly

Or so it seems

Scale and time

Diminished by the distance

Carloads of people

And luggage

Expectations

And dreams to be

Fulfilled or dashed

Some approach

Some recede

All have, or will

Round the curve below

Before, or after

Passing behind me

On the switchback’s final curve

Some stop

Unload their occupants

Who join me and the gentle breeze

On Cedar Mesa’s rim

To bask in changing sky

With quiet wonder