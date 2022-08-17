My fear is always
More about the road
Already travelled
Than what is to come
I carry the past
As tragedies
And failures
Then project them ahead
Like road signs
Diverting me from a truer path
I remind myself
When checking the rearview
Acknowledge the tragedies and failures
Along the road once travelled
But leave them in the past
Then bring to mind
The triumphs and successes
Project these on every road ahead
As billboards of encouragement
The Truer Path
The Loneliest Road in America
U.S. Route 50/93/6 (The Lincoln Highway),
Near Ely
Nevada, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2022