The Truer Path

My fear is always

More about the road

Already travelled

Than what is to come

I carry the past

As tragedies

And failures

Then project them ahead

Like road signs

Diverting me from a truer path

I remind myself

When checking the rearview

Acknowledge the tragedies and failures

Along the road once travelled

But leave them in the past

Then bring to mind

The triumphs and successes

Project these on every road ahead

As billboards of encouragement