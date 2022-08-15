Grand ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #323

I stand upon this grandest rim

Try to imagine unthinkable of time

Relent before too long such fruitless task

Instead I’ll contemplate this lazy little rhyme

Through the plateau

The Colorado like a pickaxe falls

Reveals sedimental sandstone rings

The eons marked on canyon walls

Rock bottom finds the hardest rock

Twelve hundred meters down below

There an ancient granite shield

No deeper can the river go

But wider still

The river’s reach

A force of will

The cliffs be breached

Upstream the river

Has not yet found

The basement rock

So burrows still into the ground