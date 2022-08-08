Landscape ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #322

I love a landscape best Which is not so self-conscious As to fear the domination Of a cloud-illumined sky

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we enjoyed the shadows falling on Relief. This week, let’s enjoy the sweeping beauty of a Landscape. Or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a mountain range in Nevada’s Great Basin, United States of America.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two inspirational elements literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Relief

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #321 was Relief, along with this photograph of rippled mountains in golden hour light near Great Basin National Park, Nevada, U.S.A.