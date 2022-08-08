Landscape ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #322

I love a landscape best
Which is not so self-conscious
As to fear the domination
Of a cloud-illumined sky
Cloud Illumined
U.S. Route 93, Great Basin Highway
Great Basin National Park
Nevada, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2022
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we enjoyed the shadows falling on Relief. This week, let’s enjoy the sweeping beauty of a Landscape. Or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a mountain range in Nevada’s Great Basin, United States of America.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two inspirational elements literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
