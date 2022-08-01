Relief ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #321

The rippled land
In golden light
Where shadows fall
Before the night
Such lush relief
Did storms reveal
Time’s watercourse
Shapes Earth’s appeal
Golden Relief
U.S. Route 93, Great Basin Highway
Near Great Basin National Park
Nevada, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2022
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we sought Protection. This week, let’s get some Relief. Or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of rippled mountains in golden hour light near Great Basin National Park, Nevada, U.S.A.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two inspirational elements literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The previous challenge was: Protection
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #320 was Protection, along with this photograph of a father and young daughter riding a motorcycle, both helmetless, but both wearing a face mask, in Jakarta, Java, Indonesia.
Just one blogger found Protection this week. Thanks, Woolly!
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.
Happy Creating! ❤