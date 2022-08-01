Relief ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #321

The rippled land In golden light Where shadows fall Before the night

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we sought Protection. This week, let’s get some Relief. Or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of rippled mountains in golden hour light near Great Basin National Park, Nevada, U.S.A.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two inspirational elements literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Protection

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #320 was Protection, along with this photograph of a father and young daughter riding a motorcycle, both helmetless, but both wearing a face mask, in Jakarta, Java, Indonesia.

Just one blogger found Protection this week. Thanks, Woolly!