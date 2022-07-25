Protection ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #320

ATGATT
All The Gear
All The Time
Helmet
Face shield
Gloves
Ankle high boots
Padded jacket
And pants
At home
By law
Helmet & eye protection
Here too
Helmet
At least
Eye protection
If travelling
Over 50km/hr
Compliance
In Jakarta
Sketchier than home
Even for children
But not for masks
Priorities
Can be
Confusing
ATGATT
Jakarta
Java, Indonesia
Taken during travels, 2022
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we illuminated life with a magical Light. This week, let’s find some Protection. Or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a father and young daughter riding a motorcycle, both helmetless, but both wearing a face mask, in Jakarta, Java, Indonesia.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The previous challenge was: Light
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #319 was Light, along with this timelapse video of sunset at Amphitrite Point Lighthouse in Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada.
Two bloggers shone their magical Light this week. Thanks!
Happy Creating! ❤