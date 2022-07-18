Light ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #319

Given just a day
We arrive
With howling glory
Our sun waxes
Then wanes
And in the end
Extinguished
Though in the final moments
Perhaps an opportunity
To reprise the beauty
That was and is
The magical light
Of our brief manifestation
Then remains the memory of us
A beacon flashing
In the darkness
Of our absence
Video:
Waning to Extinguished
Sunset Time-lapse
Amphitrite Point Lighthouse
Ucluelet
British Columbia, Canada
Photo:
Blazing Glory of Arrival
Over Valley of the Gods
From Moki Dugway
Utah State Highway 261
Near Mexican Hat
Utah, USA
Both taken during travels, 2022
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we gave some passionate Kisses. This week, let’s make some magical Light. Or find something else to inspire you in this timelapse video of sunset of Amphitrite Point Lighthouse in Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays (though it’s getting harder to make that claim 😉 ).
With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The previous challenge was: Kisses
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #318 was Kisses, along with this dusk photograph taken from Moki Dugway, Utah State Highway 261 near Mexican Hat, Utah, USA.
- Kisses, by WoollyMuses
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.
Happy Creating! ❤