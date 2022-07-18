Light ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #319

Video:

Waning to Extinguished

Sunset Time-lapse

Amphitrite Point Lighthouse

Ucluelet

British Columbia, Canada

Photo:

Blazing Glory of Arrival

Over Valley of the Gods

From Moki Dugway

Utah State Highway 261

Near Mexican Hat

Utah, USA

Both taken during travels, 2022

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we gave some passionate Kisses. This week, let’s make some magical Light. Or find something else to inspire you in this timelapse video of sunset of Amphitrite Point Lighthouse in Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays (though it’s getting harder to make that claim 😉 ).

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Kisses

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #318 was Kisses, along with this dusk photograph taken from Moki Dugway, Utah State Highway 261 near Mexican Hat, Utah, USA.