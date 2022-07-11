Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Kisses ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #318

Moki Dugway Dusk over Valley of the Gods, Utah State Highway 261, Near Mexican Hat, United States of America

The world transforms
With just half a turn
Twice sun kisses
Sky and stone

In the dusk
With gentle love
Comes the dawn
With passion’s lust

Moki Dugway Sunrise Over Valley of the Gods, Utah State Highway 261, Near Mexican Hat, United States of America

Dusky Love & Lusty Dawn
From Moki Dugway
Utah State HWY 261
Near Mexican Hat
Utah, USA

Taken during travels, 2022

Last time we plumbed the Depths. This week, let’s give some passionate Kisses. Or find something else to inspire you in these dusk and sunrise photographs taken from Moki Dugway, Utah State Highway 261 near Mexican Hat, Utah, USA.

Happy Creating! ❤