Kisses ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #318

Dusky Love & Lusty Dawn

From Moki Dugway

Utah State HWY 261

Near Mexican Hat

Utah, USA

Taken during travels, 2022

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last time we plumbed the Depths. This week, let’s give some passionate Kisses. Or find something else to inspire you in these dusk and sunrise photographs taken from Moki Dugway, Utah State Highway 261 near Mexican Hat, Utah, USA.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays (though it’s getting harder to make that claim 😉 ).

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Depths

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #317 was Depths, along with this fisheye view of the Grand Canyon from Lipan Point, in Arizona, USA.