Kisses ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #318

The world transforms
With just half a turn
Twice sun kisses
Sky and stone
In the dusk
With gentle love
Comes the dawn
With passion’s lust
Dusky Love & Lusty Dawn
From Moki Dugway
Utah State HWY 261
Near Mexican Hat
Utah, USA
Taken during travels, 2022
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last time we plumbed the Depths. This week, let’s give some passionate Kisses. Or find something else to inspire you in these dusk and sunrise photographs taken from Moki Dugway, Utah State Highway 261 near Mexican Hat, Utah, USA.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays (though it’s getting harder to make that claim 😉 ).
With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
Happy Creating! ❤