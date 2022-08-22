Rules ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #324

But I am often as enraptured With the sky as the land

Rule of Thirds tells me Never place the horizon In the middle of the frame

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we enjoyed we contemplated something Grand. This week, let’s break some Rules. Or find something else to inspire you in this fisheye photograph taken from Moki Dugway on the rim of Cedar Mesa in Utah, USA.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two inspirational elements literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Grand

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #323 was Grand, along with this photograph of the Grand Canyon at Navajo Point in Grand Canyon National Park, Utah USA.