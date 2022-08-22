Fujifilm X-T4, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Rules ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #324

Broken Thirds, Moki Dugway, Cedar Mesa, Utah State Highway 261, Utah, United States of America

Rule of Thirds tells me
Never place the horizon
In the middle of the frame

But I am often as enraptured
With the sky as the land

So break that rule without remorse

Broken Thirds
Moki Dugway
Cedar Mesa
Utah State Highway 261
Utah, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2022

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we enjoyed we contemplated something Grand. This week, let’s break some Rules. Or find something else to inspire you in this fisheye photograph taken from Moki Dugway on the rim of Cedar Mesa in Utah, USA.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as  inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two inspirational elements literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Grand

Deep Valley, Navajo Point, Grand Canyon National Park, Utah, United States of America
Challenge #323 ~ Grand

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #323  was Grand, along with this photograph of the Grand Canyon at Navajo Point in Grand Canyon National Park, Utah USA.

Two bloggers found something Grand this week. Thanks everyone! 🙂

View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.

Happy Creating! ❤