Rules ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #324

Rule of Thirds tells me
Never place the horizon
In the middle of the frame
But I am often as enraptured
With the sky as the land
So break that rule without remorse
Broken Thirds
Moki Dugway
Cedar Mesa
Utah State Highway 261
Utah, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2022
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we enjoyed we contemplated something Grand. This week, let’s break some Rules. Or find something else to inspire you in this fisheye photograph taken from Moki Dugway on the rim of Cedar Mesa in Utah, USA.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two inspirational elements literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The previous challenge was: Grand
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #323 was Grand, along with this photograph of the Grand Canyon at Navajo Point in Grand Canyon National Park, Utah USA.
Two bloggers found something Grand this week. Thanks everyone! 🙂
Happy Creating! ❤