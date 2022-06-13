Night ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #314

We traverse the night
Guided by our inner light
Undistracted by the dark
Nor the turmoil of the flock in flight
Night Flight
Denpasar
Bali, Indonesia
Taken last night during travels, 2022
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last time we enjoyed an Experience. This week, let’s be a light in the Night. Or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of two women on a scooter, traversing the night streets of Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays (though it’s getting harder to make that claim 😉 ).
With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The previous challenge was: Experience
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #313 was Experience, along with this fisheye photograph of Horseshoe Bend in the Colorado River near Page, Arizona, USA.
Happy Creating! ❤