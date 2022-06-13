Night ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #314

Night Flight

Denpasar

Bali, Indonesia

Taken last night during travels, 2022

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last time we enjoyed an Experience. This week, let’s be a light in the Night. Or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of two women on a scooter, traversing the night streets of Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays (though it’s getting harder to make that claim 😉 ).

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

The previous challenge was: Experience

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #313 was Experience, along with this fisheye photograph of Horseshoe Bend in the Colorado River near Page, Arizona, USA.