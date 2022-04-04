Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Construction ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #308

I look at myself
A blur
In the foggy mirror
Every morning
Even after washing away
Another layer
Of accumulated detritus

Like the sculptor
Finding the figure
Inside the stone

Like a cathedral
Not yet complete
A hundred years
After the passing
Of its architects

I remain a work in progress
Under construction

In this life
In the last
In the next
All that have been
And all yet to come

Basílica i Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família
(To the left, in the deep background, with the construction cranes.)
From Gaudí Park Güell
Barcelona
Catalonia
Spain

Taken during travels, 2017

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we beachcombed at Ebb tide. This week, we’re under Construction. Or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of La Sagrada Familia, viewed from Gaudí Park Güell, in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as  inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

Happy Creating! ❤