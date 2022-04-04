Construction ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #308

I look at myself
A blur
In the foggy mirror
Every morning
Even after washing away
Another layer
Of accumulated detritus
Like the sculptor
Finding the figure
Inside the stone
Like a cathedral
Not yet complete
A hundred years
After the passing
Of its architects
I remain a work in progress
Under construction
In this life
In the last
In the next
All that have been
And all yet to come
Basílica i Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família
(To the left, in the deep background, with the construction cranes.)
From Gaudí Park Güell
Barcelona
Catalonia
Spain
Taken during travels, 2017
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we beachcombed at Ebb tide. This week, we’re under Construction. Or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of La Sagrada Familia, viewed from Gaudí Park Güell, in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.
With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous challenge’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The previous challenge was: Ebb
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #307 was Ebb, along with this photograph of a tidal pool at low tide on Big Beach, in Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada.
- The ebb and back, by An Embarrassment of Riches
- When the tide is on the ebb, by Ladyleemanila
- Ebb, by WoollyMuses
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.
Happy Creating! ❤