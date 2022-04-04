Construction ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #308

Basílica i Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família

(To the left, in the deep background, with the construction cranes.)

From Gaudí Park Güell

Barcelona

Catalonia

Spain

Taken during travels, 2017

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we beachcombed at Ebb tide. This week, we’re under Construction. Or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of La Sagrada Familia, viewed from Gaudí Park Güell, in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.

With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

