Layers ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #283

Pic and a Word Challenge

I apologize for the unintended and extended hiatus. 😦 Hopefully, this is the start of some level of consistency. 🙂

Last time we operated on Stolen time. This week let’s peel away some Layers, or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of the Coast Mountains rising above The Strait of Georgia and into an exquisitely clouded sky, in British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.

Each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Cavern

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #283 was Stolen, along with this fish-eye photograph of a display for the stolen generation of Canadian Aboriginal children, now being discovered by the thousands in unmarked graves on the grounds of the former residential schools they were forced, by Canadian law, to attend after being forcibly removed from their homes, their families, their culture..