Cavern ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #282

In the dream

I entered a cavernous space

Light streamed in through windows

Set in an impossibly high wall

It curved

All around me

The inner workings

The floor boards

I almost expected to see

Dali and a squadron of flying cats

So odd a place this was

Until I realized

It was me

I was inside myself

The walls and ceiling

Were my own skin

Seen from the inside

Pipes and beams my bones

But inside

Where my consciousness

Now found itself

Was a vast cavern

Of emptiness

A fear gripped me

That all I had ever been

Was a sometimes pretty

But entirely hollow

Vessel

I wept

Cried out

Tried to shake out the dream

And wake up

Until…

I smelled the rain in the air

Heard the droplets

Tapping the leaves

Outside my window

Felt the cool of the night…

On my body

Outside the vessel

Palpating it

To see if there was any truth

To the hollowness

None that I could feel

“But you know you are”

Came a voice

From deep inside

Ringing with echoes

The fear, again

The tears, again

And a sorrow, full

As the cavern

Was hollow

Then another voice spoke

With the sibilant promise

Of a whisper in my ear

“A hollowness waiting

To be filled”