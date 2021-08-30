Stolen ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #283

Stolen land
Stolen lives
Stolen dreams
Stolen hearts
Stolen culture
Stolen children
Stolen justice
Stolen time
Stolen generations
Thieves unrepentant
Gallery Steps
Vancouver Art Gallery
Robson Square
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada
Pictures from home, 2021
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last time we went spelunking in a Cavern. This week let’s try to get back what was Stolen, or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of a display for the stolen generation of Canadian Aboriginal children, now being discovered by the thousands in unmarked graves on the grounds of the former residential schools they were forced, by Canadian law, to attend after being forcibly removed from their homes, their families, their culture.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.
Each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The previous challenge was: Cavern
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #282 was Cavern, along with this fish-eye photograph of the concentrator building at the Britannia Mine Museum in Britannia Beach, British Columbia.
