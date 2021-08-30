Stolen ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #283

Residential School Lost Children Demonstration

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last time we went spelunking in a Cavern. This week let’s try to get back what was Stolen, or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of a display for the stolen generation of Canadian Aboriginal children, now being discovered by the thousands in unmarked graves on the grounds of the former residential schools they were forced, by Canadian law, to attend after being forcibly removed from their homes, their families, their culture.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.

Each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

