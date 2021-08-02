Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Paddle ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #281

A Gentle Paddle, Howe Sound, Porteau Cove Provincial Park, British Columbia, Canada
Day’s end
A gentle paddle
On glassy seas

My body
At peace

With my mind
With the land
With the water
With the sky<

My spirit rises
To the surface
Of my being

My consciousness
Swirls in the essence
Of all that is

Like eddies
Hugging a paddle
In a vast
Bottomless
Sea

A Gentle Paddle
Porteau Cove Provincial Park
Howe Sound
British Columbia, Canada

Pictures from home, 2021

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we tested our ability to Construct. This week let’s take a leisurely Paddle, or seek something else to inspire you in this fish-eye photograph of to stand-up paddle boarders at Porteau Cove on Howe Sound, British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Construct

Animal Lovers, Creekside Park, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Challenge #28 ~ Construct

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #280 was Construct, along with this  fish-eye photograph of a cyclist riding through Creekside Park in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Four bloggers found something to Construct this week. 😉 Thanks Everyone! 

Happy Creating!