Paddle ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #281

A gentle paddle
On glassy seas
My body
At peace
With my mind
With the land
With the water
With the sky<
My spirit rises
To the surface
Of my being
My consciousness
Swirls in the essence
Of all that is
Like eddies
Hugging a paddle
In a vast
Bottomless
Sea
Porteau Cove Provincial Park
Howe Sound
British Columbia, Canada
Pictures from home, 2021
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we tested our ability to Construct. This week let's take a leisurely Paddle, or seek something else to inspire you in this fish-eye photograph of to stand-up paddle boarders at Porteau Cove on Howe Sound, British Columbia, Canada.
