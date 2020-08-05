Stone
Majestic
Formidable
Hard
weak
water
soft
supple
tenacious
Power
On the Supple Application of Power
Tantalus Mountain Range
Sea to Sky Highway
Near Squamish
British Columbia, Canada
Images from home, 2020
Be unimpressed by the formidable airs of majesty and hard power. Know, instead, the supple tenacity of small things in large numbers, the soft power which tumbles brittle hardness and, over time, flattens mountains.