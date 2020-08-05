Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

On the Supple Application of Power

Tantalus Mountain Range, Sea to Sky Highway, Near Squamish, British Columbia, Canada
Stone

Majestic

Formidable

Hard

weak

water

soft

supple

tenacious

Power

On the Supple Application of Power
Tantalus Mountain Range
Sea to Sky Highway
Near Squamish
British Columbia, Canada

Images from home, 2020

Be unimpressed by the formidable airs of majesty and hard power. Know, instead, the supple tenacity of small things in large numbers, the soft power which tumbles brittle hardness and, over time, flattens mountains.