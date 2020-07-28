Time ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #242

I often wishThat I could perceive timeLike a hummingbird doesSlow the world downAnd watch the air ruffle its feathersOn every delicate beatHear the swish of its wingRather than the hum and blurOf time compressed beyond imagining

