Time ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #242

But this is the time I’m given And but for the tricks Of cameras and imagination This is all the time I have So best to try and wrench from it Every moment I can experience

I often wish That I could perceive time Like mountains of stone Or a star Minutes pass like seconds Epochs turned as the sun crosses the sky To watch the birth and death of solar systems The way in one short life I’ve seen the comings and goings Of family and fame

I often wishThat I could perceive timeLike a hummingbird doesSlow the world downAnd watch the air ruffle its feathersOn every delicate beatHear the swish of its wingRather than the hum and blurOf time compressed beyond imagining

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we carved our names in Stone. This week, let’s keep Time, or find something else to inspire you in this time-lapse photograph of clouds racing above the Tantalus Mountain Range, along the Sea to Sky Highway, in British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.