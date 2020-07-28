Time ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #242

That I could perceive time
Like a hummingbird does
Slow the world down
And watch the air ruffle its feathers
On every delicate beat
Hear the swish of its wing
Rather than the hum and blur
Of time compressed beyond imagining
I often wish
That I could perceive time
Like mountains of stone
Or a star
Minutes pass like seconds
Epochs turned as the sun crosses the sky
To watch the birth and death of solar systems
The way in one short life
I’ve seen the comings and goings
Of family and fame
But this is the time I’m given
And but for the tricks
Of cameras and imagination
This is all the time I have
So best to try and wrench from it
Every moment I can experience
Tantalus Range
Sea to Sky Highway
Near Squamish
British Columbia, Canada
Pictures from home, 2020
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we carved our names in Stone. This week, let's keep Time, or find something else to inspire you in this time-lapse photograph of clouds racing above the Tantalus Mountain Range, along the Sea to Sky Highway, in British Columbia, Canada.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
Happy Creating!