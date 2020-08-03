Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Portal ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #243

A River Runs Through It, MacLaurin's Crossing Suspension Bridge, Cheakamus River, Whistler, British Columbia, Canada
A bridge and long shadows
Span the gorge and river roaring
There a portal offers
Welcome unknowns
In a forest of possibility

A River Runs Throught It
MacLaurin’s Crossing Suspension Bridge
Cheakamus River
Whistler
British Columbia, Canada

Pictures from home, 2020

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we carved out time Time. This week, let’s enter the Portal, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a suspended foot bridge spanning Whistler’s Cheakamus River in British Columbia, Canada.

Happy Creating!