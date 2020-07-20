Abstract, Architecture, Landscape, Poetry, Samsung S10
by Patrick Jennings

Stone ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #241

Joshua Tree Forest, Park Boulevard, Joshua Tree National Park, California, United States of America II
This forest of stone
Rotting on the desert plain
Rain the destroyer

Here Comes the Rain (again)
Park Boulevard
Joshua Tree National Park
California, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2019

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we drew a Line. This week, let's crush stome Stone, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of Joshua Tree National Park, California, United States of America.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

Happy Creating!