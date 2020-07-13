Poetry, Abstract, Architecture, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Line ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #240

A Study of Line, Diwan-i-Am, Hall of Audience, Agra Fort, Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India
Such exquisite line
Forms an art without figure
The face of Islam

Diwan-i-Am
(Hall of Audience)
Agra Fort
Agra
Uttar Pradesh, India

Taken during travels, 2017

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we were Winding down the road. This week, let’s draw a Line, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of Diwan-i-Am, (Hall of Audience) at Agra Fort, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Happy Creating!