by Patrick Jennings

Winding ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #239

Winding Road to Valley Floor, Father Crowley Outlook, Panamint Valley, Death Valley National Park, California, United States of America
The road winds down
To valley floor
From there the way
Cannot be known

With scant resource
For alternates
My faith is firm
No other course

Now heart resolved
Courage mustered
With just one step
My fears dissolved

The Road Winds Down to Valley Floor
Father Crowley Outlook
Panamint Valley
Death Valley National Park
California, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2019

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we tried something different, picking a synonym from the Thesaurus Game word Vagabond. This week, let’s play the Thesaurus Game with any synonym of the word “Vagabond”, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of the Panamint Valley, taken from the Father Crowley Outlook in Death Valley National Park, California, United States of America.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Vagabond
Patrick, Vagabond, Seman Hotel, Kashgar, Xinjiang, China
Challenge #238 ~ Vagabond
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #238 was Vagabond, along with this photograph of Pix to Words’ author, captured here at the Seman Hotel, in Kashgar of the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, at the end of his 6.5 months of vagabonding across China (6,000km from Shanghai to Kashgar).

Two bloggers found synonyms for Vagabond this week. ) =) Thank you! ❤

View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.

Happy Creating!