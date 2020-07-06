Winding ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #239

To valley floor
From there the way
Cannot be known
With scant resource
For alternates
My faith is firm
No other course
Now heart resolved
Courage mustered
With just one step
My fears dissolved
Father Crowley Outlook
Panamint Valley
Death Valley National Park
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2019
Pic and a Word Challenge
This week, let's play the Thesaurus Game with any synonym of the word "Vagabond", or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of the Panamint Valley, taken from the Father Crowley Outlook in Death Valley National Park, California, United States of America.
