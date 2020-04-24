A Momentary Lapse of Fiction

The energy pulse slammed into the carWhich quivered brieflyBefore vapourizing with a flashBrighter than the beamWhich destroyed it

As the momentary daylight faded

I hoped the owner

Of that formidable weapon

Hadn’t acquired my new position

The mist which was once my Toyota

Settled into the crater

That had been a parking lot

The concrete barrier I’d sheltered behind

Suddenly seemed feeble protection

Night returned and I got the fuck outta there