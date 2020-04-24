A Momentary Lapse of Fiction

The energy pulse slammed into the car
As the momentary daylight faded
The mist which was once my Toyota
The concrete barrier I’d sheltered behind
As the momentary daylight faded
I hoped the owner
Of that formidable weapon
Hadn’t acquired my new position
Settled into the crater
That had been a parking lot
Suddenly seemed feeble protection
Night returned and I got the fuck outta there
Energy Beam
Tantalus Lookout
Sea to Sky Highway
North of Squamish
British Columbia, Canada, 2016
Couldn’t resist a bit of whimsy tonight. 😉
NaPoWriMo 2020
Day Twenty Four; Poem Two
Forty Eight poems total
