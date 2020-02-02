Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

tiny ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #218

Tiny Below the Expansive Sky, Death Valley National Park, California, United States of America
How glorious am I
To be just one tiny speck
In all this immensity

tiny
Death Valley National Park
California, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2019

Last week we travelled with tourists. This week, let’s find the glory in tiny, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of a cold, stormy day in Death Valley National Park, California, USA.

