Dig ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #219

Seeking delectable gems
Then steam and butter
Seaside Creek Beach
Mendocino County
Pacific Coast Highway
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2020
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we got Tiny. This week, let’s dig deep for delectable gems, or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of clam diggers at sunset on Seaside Creek Beach, along California’s Mendocino Coast, USA.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
Four bloggers got very Tiny this week. =) Thank you, everyone! ❤
- Tiny, by Dancing Echoes
- Tiny, by WoollyMuses
- Tiny Specks, by Manja Mexi Mexcessive
- Tiny, by Bushboys World
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.
Happy Creating!