Abstract, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Blur ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #211

Blur, Time Exposure, Some Random Netflix Show
We are but a blur
You and I
A collection of possibilities
Missed opportunities
Layered over time
An inkling of a beauty
Unrealized
Untested
Unknowable

Yet between us
Always
Undeniable light
Exquisitely tragic love

Blur
Time Exposure
Some Random Netflix TV Series, 2019
Last week we got in our Wheelhouse. This week, let’s try to find the detail in Blur, or find something else to inspire you in this time exposure photograph of a couple embracing.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays.

Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

  • Use any title you like
  • Your response can be words and/or images
  • You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
  • Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
  • Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

  • Add a comment on this post to announce your response
  • Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

