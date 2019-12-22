Expanse ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #212

In the high desertWhere the land is wideAnd the sky widerI cross the expanseOn a knife’s edge of asphaltBuffeted by furious headwinds

Inside my little cockpit of calm and warmth

I sing “Wassiye! Wassiye!”

With Habib Koite

A song of mirth and joy and love

Just as is the song within me

As I navigate existence

Across the expanse of being

And all its many storms