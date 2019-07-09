On Carrying the Days

The days accumulate
The good days
The bad days
The days that broke me
The days that healed me
The days I shone
The days I withdrew into shadow
These were the days which made me
These were the days of reckoning
These were the days which guide me
I carry them all
In my burgeoning knapsack
A dull weight
On my shoulders
Then one day
I realize
I carry a burden
Impeding my progress
So I stop at the side of the trail
Open my knapsack
Look inside
All these days!
All these dark days!
Why do I carry them?
I take out the bad days
Leave them beside the trail
Take out the broken days
Leave them beside the trail
Take out the days of shadow
Leave them beside the trail
The knapsack feels lighter
I walk easier
Manage even a skip in my step
Because I am only carrying the good
I am only carrying the healing
I am only carrying the light
These are the days that make me happy
These are the days that help me reckon
These are the days that guide my growth
I strike out again
Unburdened
Lighter of step
Accumulating only the days I choose
The good days I carry
The bad days I leave behind
The days of healing I carry
The days of breaking I leave behind
The days of light I carry
The days of shadow I leave behind
And so the days go
Leaving the bad
Carrying the good
Following the wisdom
Of the days I carry
Until one day I realize
I never skip along the trail
The days end in exhaustion
Every step is an effort
Again, I am burdened
I sit beside the trail
Take off my knapsack
And look inside
All those beautiful days!
I hold a few up
Appreciate the guidance they document
Feel stronger for the growth they manifested
Am illuminated in the light they cast
I enjoy again the happiness they brought
But I notice
Each has weight
A small burden
Each has passed
I’ve learned its lesson
Each is already part of me
I need no old maps to find my way
My own light is stronger
Than the days of light I carry
So I take out the good days
Leave them beside the trail
Take out the healing days
Leave them beside the trail
Take out the days of light
Leave them beside the trail
Beside them
I lay down the knapsack
And promise to take each day
As it comes
To be mindful of each day
As it passes
To learn the lessons of each day
As they are offered
To appreciate the beauty of each day
As it is
To know that the light of each day
Is my own
I take my knapsack
Leave it beside the trail
Making one final promise
To never carry one day
Into the next
I will experience every day
Then let it go
I will experience every hour
Then let it go
I will experience every moment
Then let it go
Unburdened
I skip along the trail
With light in my heart
And love for the days coming
The good days
The bad days
The days that break me
The days that heal me
The days I shine
The days I withdraw into shadow
All these beautiful days
To come
Britannia Beach
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2016