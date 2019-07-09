On Carrying the Days

Time passesThe days accumulate

The good days

The bad days

The days that broke me

The days that healed me

The days I shone

The days I withdrew into shadow

These were the days which made me

These were the days of reckoning

These were the days which guide me

I carry them all

In my burgeoning knapsack

A dull weight

On my shoulders

Then one day

I realize

I carry a burden

Impeding my progress

So I stop at the side of the trail

Open my knapsack

Look inside

All these days!

All these dark days!

Why do I carry them?

I take out the bad days

Leave them beside the trail

Take out the broken days

Leave them beside the trail

Take out the days of shadow

Leave them beside the trail

The knapsack feels lighter

I walk easier

Manage even a skip in my step

Because I am only carrying the good

I am only carrying the healing

I am only carrying the light

These are the days that make me happy

These are the days that help me reckon

These are the days that guide my growth

I strike out again

Unburdened

Lighter of step

Accumulating only the days I choose

The good days I carry

The bad days I leave behind

The days of healing I carry

The days of breaking I leave behind

The days of light I carry

The days of shadow I leave behind

And so the days go

Leaving the bad

Carrying the good

Following the wisdom

Of the days I carry

Until one day I realize

I never skip along the trail

The days end in exhaustion

Every step is an effort

Again, I am burdened

I sit beside the trail

Take off my knapsack

And look inside

All those beautiful days!

I hold a few up

Appreciate the guidance they document

Feel stronger for the growth they manifested

Am illuminated in the light they cast

I enjoy again the happiness they brought

But I notice

Each has weight

A small burden

Each has passed

I’ve learned its lesson

Each is already part of me

I need no old maps to find my way

My own light is stronger

Than the days of light I carry

So I take out the good days

Leave them beside the trail

Take out the healing days

Leave them beside the trail

Take out the days of light

Leave them beside the trail

Beside them

I lay down the knapsack

And promise to take each day

As it comes

To be mindful of each day

As it passes

To learn the lessons of each day

As they are offered

To appreciate the beauty of each day

As it is

To know that the light of each day

Is my own

I take my knapsack

Leave it beside the trail

Making one final promise

To never carry one day

Into the next

I will experience every day

Then let it go

I will experience every hour

Then let it go

I will experience every moment

Then let it go

Unburdened

I skip along the trail

With light in my heart

And love for the days coming

The good days

The bad days

The days that break me

The days that heal me

The days I shine

The days I withdraw into shadow

All these beautiful days

To come