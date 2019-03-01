I see the beauty
It’s not so very far
And a road which leads
From shadow to the light
From the broken lands
To where snow-capped pinnacles
The Four Peaks
Tonto National Forest
From Apache Gap
Near Mesa
Arizona, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2019