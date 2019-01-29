Glacial ‘Til

I took this photograph on a day when the atmosphere was thick with wildfire smoke. (It took a fair bit of filtering in Lightroom and Photoshop to get what little clarity there is in this image.) The smoke had sifted through the British Columbia Rocky Mountains into Alberta from the record setting forest fires that year.

Among the many challenges facing us in the effort to reverse the pattern of global warming is the increasing number and intensity of forest fires around the world. Trees are, of course, performing a significant role in filtering carbon from the atmosphere. The fires at once release enormous quantities of carbon back into the atmosphere while reducing the number of trees able to absorb it.