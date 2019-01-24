I see The Seven
In the land
The textures
The gestures
The shapes and lines
And the colours
They painted
Then I
In the land
The textures
The gestures
The shapes and lines
And the colours
Oh the colours
Ever vibrant
Even this brown earth
They painted
With expansiveness
Let the grandiose
Dominate the brush
Then I
So happy
For just a hint of them
Through the glass
Held in my hand
An Ode to The Seven
Icefields Parkway
Jasper National Park
Alberta, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017