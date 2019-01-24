Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

An Ode to The Seven

an ode to the seven, icefields parkway, jasper national park, alberta, canada
I see The Seven
In the land
The textures
The gestures
The shapes and lines

And the colours
Oh the colours
Ever vibrant
Even this brown earth

They painted
With expansiveness
Let the grandiose
Dominate the brush

Then I
So happy
For just a hint of them
Through the glass
Held in my hand

An Ode to The Seven
Icefields Parkway
Jasper National Park
Alberta, Canada

Taken during travels, 2017