Remembrance ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #161

Who’ve gone to ground
Fallen in a season
For which life
Had not yet come around
Bleakest autumn
Fell upon your spring
I remember
And I write
Words seeking time
In some future dream
When the Flanders torch
Shall not be passed
We will no longer ask
The young to die
For causes wrought
Upon the lie
Of righteousness
A time when poppies bloom
In their rightful spring
Not this remorseful
Autumn rite
No longer red
No blood be spilled
But lovely white
Our peace fulfilled
Stanley Park
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada
On location for The Magicians, Season 1, 2015
Across Canada, at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day in the eleventh month, we remember the fallen of World War I, along with the fallen of all wars, in a national moment of silence. We wear poppies, a gesture suggested by the poem, In Flanders Fields.
It’s a beautiful, heart-wrenching poem, and I well understand why it has come to symbolize our remembrance, but I’ve long been ambivalent about its final stanza, which calls for those living to pick up the torch of war and carry on. I understand why that’s there, too. Why it was important, at the time. That time, seems to me, long past.
I find it disturbing that in the week or two leading up to Remembrance Day here, you’ll see youthful cadets in their middle teens, in full military ceremonial dress, standing at the entrance ways of grocery stores and big box outlets. They’er selling the little red plastic poppy pins many of us wear on the lapels of our coats… as if they are already accepting the torch. Too young to die for their country, but already preparing for the day they will be called upon to serve, and possibly die.
Not yet leaves. Barely a bud on a twig. Already preparing for autumn.
Some Canadians have taken to wearing white poppies, instead of the red, not to dishonour the dead, but to honour them with the hope that their sacrifice in “The War to End all Wars” may someday fulfil that promise. Then, the torch may be laid to final rest at the base of some cenotaph to be marked,
Last week we contemplated Contemplation. This week, let`s pay tribute to Remembrance or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of autumn maple leaves fallen to Earth in Stanley Park, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
