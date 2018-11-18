Landscape, Olympus OM-2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Bend ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #162

Horseshoe Bend, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Arizona, United States of America
The bends oft
Obscure the end
Yet go
I must
And like the river
Wend
Until the end
Is sure

Horseshoe Bend
Colorado River
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area
Page
Arizona, United States of America

Taken during travels, 1996

Last week we observed Remembrance. This week, let`s travel round the Bend or find something else to inspire you in this photograph of Horseshoe Bend on the Colorado River in Glen Canyon National Recreation Site at Page, Arizona, United States of America.

Happy Creating!