Landscape, Poetry, Samsung Galaxy S5
by Patrick Jennings

Trauma

Autumn Light, Over Lynne Mansion, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada
I am of this world
And I am not

I am in this world
And I am not

I have this body
And I do not

I am present
I am nowhere

I am here
But not

I am present
I am a ghost

This is trauma
This is dissociation

I am confused
I am beginning to see

I am fractured
I am whole

I see the many parts
I see we are one

This is healing
This coming apart

I was never one
I am becoming one

I was never the darkness
I am the light

I see the light; I am the light
Over Lynne Mansion
Burnaby
British Columbia, Canada

Taken on location for The Magicians, 2016