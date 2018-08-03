I am of this world
And I am not
I am in this world
I have this body
I am present
I am here
I am present
This is trauma
I am confused
I am fractured
I see the many parts
This is healing
I was never one
I was never the darkness
And I am not
I am in this world
And I am not
I have this body
And I do not
I am present
I am nowhere
I am here
But not
I am present
I am a ghost
This is trauma
This is dissociation
I am confused
I am beginning to see
I am fractured
I am whole
I see the many parts
I see we are one
This is healing
This coming apart
I was never one
I am becoming one
I was never the darkness
I am the light
I see the light; I am the light
Over Lynne Mansion
Burnaby
British Columbia, Canada
Over Lynne Mansion
Burnaby
British Columbia, Canada
Taken on location for The Magicians, 2016