I am of this worldAnd I am not

I am in this world

And I am not

I have this body

And I do not

I am present

I am nowhere

I am here

But not

I am present

I am a ghost

This is trauma

This is dissociation

I am confused

I am beginning to see

I am fractured

I am whole

I see the many parts

I see we are one

This is healing

This coming apart

I was never one

I am becoming one

I was never the darkness

I am the light