Going Forward

I carry my pastIn a backpackSo I am never farFrom the momentsWhich defined me

Events

Connections

Love, loss

Attainment, failure

Lessons, places, people

Glories and gaffes and grace

Everything that ever happened

To get me here

Where I’m standing

In this moment now

On the path

To who I’ll be

Now and again

I’ve stopped along the way

To rummage through the contents

Of this backpack of moments past

There’s almost nothing

I can’t find in there

Sometimes, I find strength

Sometimes distraction

Sometimes purpose

Sometimes despair

Sometimes hope

Sometimes emptiness

As I dug around today

In this backpack of retrospection

I realized the one thing

I will never find

Is a map of the road ahead

I put it all back in

The triumphs and tragedies

The failures and foundations

Returned to the pack

Closed up and secured

I put it down beside the road

Standing here in the now

I look forward

On a road unclear

And do the only thing I can do

Venture one step forward

And then another…

And another…

Leaving the past where it belongs

Behind me

I don’t count how many steps

Before I stop, turn around

The backpack is not there

I’ve already walked so far

Too far for my backward glance to see

A tremble runs up my spine

The past had been with me

For all those many years

Had brought me so far

Had gotten me…

Not here

But way back there

I steel myself

Just take one step forward

And the past begins again

From here

Alas

I have no backpack

To carry it

I step

I hop

I skip

I leap

I find my way

Defining myself anew

Every day