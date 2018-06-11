Visualizing

I swim down
Deep into the reservoir
Of the pain and suffering
That is my despair
Find the glimmer of hope
Release it from the bottom
Cradling it in my arms
As I rise back to the surface
Breathe deeply in the fragrant air
Pull myself up onto the solid shore
Basking in the sun’s warmth
While pain and suffering drains away
Despair releases from my being
While hope swells in my heart
Reservoir
Lake Powell
Navajo Mountain in the background
Near Page
Arizona, United States of America
Taken during travels, 1996