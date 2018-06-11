Visualizing

I swim down

Deep into the reservoir

Of the pain and suffering

That is my despair

Find the glimmer of hope

Release it from the bottom

Cradling it in my arms

As I rise back to the surface

Breathe deeply in the fragrant air

Pull myself up onto the solid shore

Basking in the sun’s warmth

While pain and suffering drains away

Despair releases from my being

While hope swells in my heart



Lake Powell

Navajo Mountain in the background

Near Page

Arizona, United States of America ReservoirLake PowellNavajo Mountain in the backgroundNear PageArizona, United States of America Taken during travels, 1996