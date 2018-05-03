Unlikely Hues

With the flourish of a shutter Reveals to all the world And me

Night for Twilight

Howe Sound

Sea to Sky Highway

Near Lions Bay

British Columbia, Canada, 2017

I am not averse to dramatic edits and filters to render a more dramatic photograph. However, aside from a gentle crop for alignment and frame, this image is entirely unfiltered and uncorrected, left exactly as my Fujifilm X-T2 captured it in a 25 second exposure at f8 ISO400 with the 16-55mm XF zoom set at 16mm.

For Unlikely, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.