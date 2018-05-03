Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Unlikely Hues

Unlikely Hues, Howe Sound, Sea to Sky Highway, Near Lions Bay, British Columbia, Canada
I linger in deepening darkness
Counting out time
In fives by five

Collecting virtual waves
Of indigo and azure
Lavender and cobalt

Refracted and reflected
By atmosphere and cloud
And a near-flat sea

Magic time and light
Conjures from the darkness
Invokes unlikely hues

With the flourish of a shutter
Reveals to all the world
And me

Night for Twilight
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
Near Lions Bay
British Columbia, Canada, 2017
I am not averse to dramatic edits and filters to render a more dramatic photograph. However, aside from a gentle crop for alignment and frame, this image is entirely unfiltered and uncorrected, left exactly as my Fujifilm X-T2 captured it in a 25 second exposure at f8 ISO400 with the 16-55mm XF zoom set at 16mm.

For Unlikely, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.