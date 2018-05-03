I linger in deepening darkness
Counting out time
In fives by five
Collecting virtual waves
Refracted and reflected
Magic time and light
With the flourish of a shutter
Counting out time
In fives by five
Collecting virtual waves
Of indigo and azure
Lavender and cobalt
Refracted and reflected
By atmosphere and cloud
And a near-flat sea
Magic time and light
Conjures from the darkness
Invokes unlikely hues
With the flourish of a shutter
Reveals to all the world
And me
Night for Twilight
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
Near Lions Bay
British Columbia, Canada, 2017
I am not averse to dramatic edits and filters to render a more dramatic photograph. However, aside from a gentle crop for alignment and frame, this image is entirely unfiltered and uncorrected, left exactly as my Fujifilm X-T2 captured it in a 25 second exposure at f8 ISO400 with the 16-55mm XF zoom set at 16mm.
For Unlikely, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.